TC ANA
Labasa businesses suffer huge losses

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 2, 2021 4:45 pm

Businesses in Labasa town have suffered huge losses with stock destroyed and shops left in tatters by floodwaters.

With no water and electricity supply – owners and employees are finding it difficult to clean up their stores and service customers.

Chicken Express Employee, Mohammed Bashara says they will have to start from scratch.

“We have to try our best to clean the shop. And we are trying our best to do it by today and waiting on the Water Authority to bring us some water and EFL – for electricity as well so we can clean the shop nicely.”

Exotic Fiji Ltd Manager, Taniela Rokowai says the flooding is the worst Labasa has seen over the years.

“It’s not a good month for us since yesterday was the 1st of February. As you can see we started our daily cleaning. All my staff are doing the cleaning and it’s not an easy day for us.”
Special Administrator Ami Kohli says it will take several days for Labasa to return to normal.”

Kohli was in town today speaking to business owners and assessing the extent of damage.

