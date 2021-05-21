Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 27, 2021 4:15 pm

The current COVID-19 situation has left many businesses in Labasa financially fragile and struggling to stay afloat.

The Labasa Chamber of Commerce fears, there might be business closures and job losses should the situation continue in the coming weeks.

Chamber President, Satish Kumar says many small businesses do not have enough cash on hand to survive for the next few months.

“It’s worse than last year. Our business community they are struggling at the moment. They are thinking about how they will take out the rent and other expenses.”

Kristi Kiran of Fatima’s Restaurant says the COVID-19 safety protocols has forced a lot of people to stay home and many are opting to buy food from farmers rather than going into town.

She says they now get barely $100 a day and it’s not enough to cover the rent for the month.

“Our rent is too high. We can’t afford it. If anyone can help, that will be good. Or if our rent can be reduced.”

Meeno’s Labasa Employee, Rakesh Kumar says business has gone from bad to worse for clothing retailers as people are buying only necessities.

“Because of COVID-19, (we are facing) very hard time. Business is going down day by day.”

Last week, around 20 businesses were forced to close down after they were deemed high risk by the Ministry of Health, leaving almost 100 individuals without work.

