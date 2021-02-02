Labasa Businesses remain closed

The majority of businesses in Labasa Town remain closed today as the cleanup continues in the wake of widespread flooding.

Firefighters have closed off one lane of Main Street and are using water from fire trucks to wash away mud and debris from shops, and along the town corridor.

Some shop owners have just arrived and have begun cleaning up.

Major supermarkets remain closed as store managers assess the damage sustained from the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, bus and taxi services have resumed.