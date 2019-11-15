Labasa businesses face downturn sales this Diwali

Businesses in Labasa say they are not seeing Diwali sales hitting the heights of previous years.

Most business houses say this is expected to be their lowest Diwali sales ever.

The impact of COVID-19 locally has seen most Fijians hold back from going all out this Diwali, hence, affecting businesses.

Manager of Roop Milan, an ethnic boutique, Kaytun Kumar says businesses are struggling.

“Business is very slack. It’s not like other Diwali as this Diwali is not good for the business.”

With two days away from the Festival of Lights, Sheemal Devi of Umesh Footwear is keeping hopeful.

“I hope everything can return to normal so that our business can be good as well.”

Retailers are hoping the impact of COVID-19 will ease soon with a number of initiatives announced by the government.