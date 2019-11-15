Labasa businesses experience slow down

Small and medium businesses in Labasa are feeling the pinch of the effects of the pandemic.

Operators told FBC News this is the first time they’ve faced such a situation.

Businessman Jay Kumar Solanki says their sales are declining daily.

“Business is very low and we never thought of it. This might be very very less. I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Lina who is a manager at a clothing store says people are only buying essentials.

“Dropped a lot because of this pandemic. People don’t want to spend much on clothing. But still, if they have some kind of function they come around and they do shopping.”

Saroj Lata who owns a tailoring business in Labasa town has also lost many customers.

“Plenty of people used to come here, but this time no. Only five or six customers come by, but before the pandemic, I used to have 20 to 25 customers per day.”

Businesses are slowly adapting to the changing environment and looking at innovative ways to attract customers.

A number of initiatives have been put forward by the government to help small businesses.