Labasa businesses expand despite pandemic

New businesses are emerging in Labasa and others are expanding during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Kunal Investments is one of the businesses that are expanding, with a nightclub bar and grill being the latest venture.

23-year-old Kunal Krishneel Kumar says young people have new and exciting ideas and many times they just need boosting and support from their family and friends.

Speaking to FBC News, Kumar says his parents were skeptical at first about opening up a nightclub during this difficult time but that didn’t take away their support for his dream.

“They were a bit nervous, my father and mother. I told them that this is my dream. I was a DJ here, I was interested in music. I told them and they said yes. I was needing their support to go through this and then we came up with the plan”.

Classic Gift Emporium Owner Tej Singh also expanded his business, recently opening up a furniture shop.

He told FBC News he has a good customer base so he took up the challenge of opening the furniture shop.

“It’s the customers who have motivated me to start this furniture business. They have always asked me if I can organise furniture for them. We arranged for joiners and we made all these in our joinery shop with very qualified joiners and polishers.”



Tej Singh’s new furniture shop in Labasa

Singh opened his first shop in Labasa town in 2013.

The furniture store is his third.

According to the two businessmen, the COVID-19 crisis has taught many businesses to understand the importance of knowing their finances, savings, and maintaining a relationship with their customers.