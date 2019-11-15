Labasa businesses anticipate high economic activity

Excitement is building in Labasa as the small Northern town prepares to host the Vodafone Fiji FACT from tomorrow.

The five day event will surely boost the economic activity of Labasa Town which relies mostly on the sugar industry.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce Chair Satish Kumar says businesses in Labasa recorded a drop in sales following the COVID-19 crisis and this tournament will bring in the much needed cash sales.

“Definitely it will bring more crowd to our town. While people are coming to our town, definitely they will spend. It will boom our economy. The cash flow will be there. All types of businesses, not only retailers but bus properties, taxi, restaurants, hotels – everything will be busy.”

Market vendor Mohammed Saheed is also anticipating the large crowd coming into Labasa.

“When they come here for big tournaments like this, we get some money too from our produce.”

Labasa Taxi Association President Mahendra Prasad says even the taxis are ready to provide their services.

“Business in Labasa will definitely peak so our taxi drivers will be able to serve the public as well as those travelling from Viti Levu.”

Police officers will be on patrol in the town area and games venue to ensure the safety of the general public.