Kuwait suspends flights to Japan and Singapore

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority has announced the suspension of all flights to Singapore and Japan over coronavirus fears, state news agency Kuna reports.
The decision follows the suspension of flights from Kuwait to South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Italy and Iraq on Monday.
The country has so far registered nine cases of coronavirus, all coming from Iran.
