Kuridrani heads new LTA Board

[Source: Supplied]

Former parliamentarian Inosi Kuridrani has been appointed to chair the new Land Transport Authority board.

The new board also features Lui Nasara, Kiran Khatri, Sekove Tuilakeba, Rajendra Prasad and Etuate Koroi.

In a statement, LTA states the new board comprises esteemed professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from a variety of backgrounds to continue driving the strategic direction of the authority.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuridrani says as the new board, it is their responsibility to coordinate the transformation to a sustainable, future-oriented and focused Land Transport System for Fiji.