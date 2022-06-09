Kumar plans to inspire the younger generation

'The Grillenium Grub'.

Akshay Kumar did not let the struggles in the early stages of his life affect his future.

Kumar who returned to Fiji after spending fifteen years in the United States, developed his passion for cooking into a home-based business, ‘The Grillenium Grub’.

The 30-year-old spent five years working in the food and beverage industry but was always keen to run his own business.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m trying to create menus which are totally different from what every other food business in Fiji, and I’m trying to do something new every week.”



Kumar says his main aim is to inspire the younger generation, and he works together with them on community projects.

“What I’m trying to do now is to get as many youngsters with me to contribute, to help out by feeding the homeless on the street, and feeding the kids at the orphanage.”

He has plans to expand his home-based business.