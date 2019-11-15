Koya praises Essence of Fiji

The Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says companies, such as Essence of Fiji, have given the Fijian brand exposure domestically and internationally.

Speaking during their launch of the VS Men’s Skincare in Nadi, Koya says the Essence of Fiji has a total of sixty-nine products branded ‘Fijian Made’ under the ‘Fijian Made – Buy Fijian’ Campaign.

He says with Nama being the key ingredient, this has also allowed villagers in Yasawa to be employed.

“The Nama is sourced from the villages of the Yasawa group. This has continued to provide jobs for the villagers during this time of pandemic. These communities have been given an opportunity to generate income and safeguard an important natural resource in a pristine environment.”

Koya says in 2015, the Group launched the $1 million Essence of Fiji Rejuvenation Centre and today it is the first international accredited therapy academy in the Pacific.

He says the courses are accredited with CIDESCO international.