Koya launches “MyDesk” co-working space

Given the current economic conditions, it is essential that government continue to support young Fijians with innovative business ideas.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya while launching the “MyDesk” co-working space.

Koya says collaboration is vital to creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem that offers the right support.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds MyDesk has partnered with surrounding businesses to offer package deals and add value to their experience.

“With Fiji now “Open for Happiness”, Nadi will be receiving visitors from all walks of professions – seeking a convenient place to work remotely. With greater reason, the launch of MyDesk today is certainly opportune and well-timed.”

With remote work becoming more common, ‘MyDesk’ is about realizing opportunities and adapting to technology and the corporate world as they simultaneously advance.