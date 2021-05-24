Koya calls for end to unfair trading

Fiji is concerned about the inequality that is exacerbated by the World Trade Organization’s new Subsidies agreement.

Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya has called on the need to reduce inequality in the global trading platform where Fiji and the Pacific are minor players.

Koya added that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) including Fiji are subject to unfair trading.

“Madam Chair we are in danger of further fueling unfair competition between subsidized fishes from large industrialized fishing nations and small developing countries trying to develop their own fishing industry and worsening the inequality that already exist.”

The World Trade Organization fisheries negotiations will be held in Geneva next month.

The event will assess the state of play of the negotiations of the fisheries subsidies agreement and try to narrow the existing differences amongst the WTO members.