Korean investment in Fiji over $34m

Koreans have invested close to $35 million worth of projects in Fiji for the past five years.

However, Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says there are many untapped trade and investment opportunities especially, Fiji’s budding industries such as ICT; manufacturing; BPO; KPO; green energy; health; maritime; and infrastructure development.

Koya says the total trade between Fiji and Korea over the past five years has been valued at $165.2m on average.

However, in 2021, Fiji exported commodities worth approximately $28 million, of which $24 million was cane sugar only.

He adds there is potential for more trade opportunities between the two economies, especially the export of Fijian niche products such as pearls, noni products, and manufactured food items under “Fijian Made”, “Fijian Grown” and “Fijian Organic” emblems.