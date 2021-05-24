Home

Business

Korea-Fiji expand collaboration

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 3:00 am

Korea has welcomed the Governments move to include them in the list of travel partners as Fiji is set to open its international border next month.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young-kyu Park says they are pleased as many Koreans are anticipating to travel to Fiji.

The Ambassador believes Fiji will see more Korean travelers from December.

Article continues after advertisement

Park says the two countries over the years have expanded their collaboration in many areas including tourism.

“This will benefit and revitalize the economy of Fiji. Fijian people will be able to get better in terms of their lives. I am pleased to see the cultural exchange between the two countries. The mutual understanding between our people has increased a lot in the last 50 years.”

According to the Ambassador, ordinary people play a vital role in enhancing the bilateral relationships between the two countries.

The opening of Fiji’s international border from next month will not only benefit our tourism sector, it will also help improve international trade.

