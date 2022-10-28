Kontiki Finance records growth

Kontiki Finance Limited has recorded a 67 percent net profit growth after tax this year.

This was highlighted by Kontiki Finance chairman Barry Whiteside following its annual general meeting in Suva yesterday.

He says the team recorded $7.2 million in profit and this is above the $4.3 million net profit recorded last year.

“We’re looking at the first quarter of this year which is ending September. We have seen an improvement on last year’s and September 1 quarter figures which again shows possibly the economy started to come back again. We heard yesterday that the Reserve Bank had revised GDP growth numbers, and it’s excellent to see that number 15.6%.”

Whiteside says that pre-pandemic, Kontiki Finance has been growing excellently in terms of its loan book and deposits.

He adds that the rapid increase in offshore transactions and demand for Fijian workers overseas are directly linked to the growth in economic activities.

Kontiki Finance is a South Pacific Stock Exchange-listed finance business.

It offers competitive loans for new and used vehicles, debt consolidation, plus equity release loans.

Services provided by Kontiki are local, secure and innovative with a focus on delivering the best possible financial solutions to customers.