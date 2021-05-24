Kontiki Finance records $5.6m profit

Kontiki Finance Limited has recorded a net profit of $5.6m for the nine months ending at March 31st.

This is a decrease of 12% over the $6.4m profit recorded for the same period the previous year.

Kontiki Finance Chair, Barry Whiteside says they’re pleased with the results of the first nine months.

Whiteside says Fiji’s economy is gaining momentum, with increasing visitor arrivals supporting recovery and job growth.

He adds this is expected to drive an increase in demand for consumer credit over the coming year.

Whiteside adds they’re optimistic about the future as more countries relax social and travel restrictions.

He stressed this will no doubt have a positive impact on the global economic environment, not only socially but through trade, jobs, and ease of doing business in Fiji.