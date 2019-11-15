Kontiki Finance records 24% increase in assets

Kontiki Finance Limited has recorded a net profit after tax of $5.4m, an increase of 14% for the six months to 31 December 2019.

This Group recorded $4.8m profit for the same period in the previous year.

Group earnings per share for the first six months was 5.9 cents, up from 5.3 cents in the same period the previous year.

Article continues after advertisement

Net operating income for the six months was $14.4m, compared with $11.6m previously, an increase of 25%.

Total assets under management grew to $240m as at 31 December 2019, compared with$194m, an increase of 24%.

Net assets closed at $28.2m, compared with $21.6m as at 31 December 2018, an increase of 31%.

Group chair Daryl Tarte says assets grew well in the half year to 31 December 2019, despite weakening economic conditions.

Tart says it is pleasing to see profits growing by 14% over the same period last year.