Kontiki Finance profit increases

Kontiki Finance Limited chair Daryl Tarte says they will continue to assist customers who are still affected by the current economic situation with loan repayment holidays.

This as the Group has announced a net profit after tax of $6.3m, an increase of 16% when compared to the same period last year.

The Group while releasing its unaudited results for the six months to 31st December 2020, also declared a three cents per share Interim Dividend.

Group earnings per share for the first six months was 6.8 cents per share, up from 5.9 cents per share in the same period previous year.

Tarte says the Group performed well in the first six months to deliver profit, after taking an additional $1.1m in loan provisions.