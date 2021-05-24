Kontiki Finance profit drops

Kontiki Finance Limited has recorded a net profit after tax of $4.3m for financial year ending June 30th.

The consolidated Group profit is down from $7.3m in the previous year largely resulting from reduced sales and increased impairment provisions due to the COVID economic conditions.

The Group’s return on equity for the year was 15% and a final dividend of 1.5 cents per share has been declared, to be paid on or before October 8th.

This brings the total dividends paid for the 2021 financial year to 4.5 cents per share.

The Group says it continues to implement measures to control expenses and re-align business to the economic environment.

It is positioning itself for further growth as market conditions allow.

During the year KFL completed two private Corporate Bond issues, raising $20m in total.

It says the Corporate Bond issues have further strengthened Kontiki Finance’s regulatory capital position, supporting continued growth of the business in Fiji and in future markets.

The Group’s liquidity position remains strong, as they have a holding of $117.9m in liquidity placement assets as at the year end.