KFL Group pleased with financial result

Kontiki Finance Group recorded a consolidated net profit of $4.3 million down from $7.3m in the prior year.

Group Chair, Daryl Tarte says this is largely due to reduced sales and increased impairment provisions due to COVID economic restrictions.

However, Tarte is pleased with the strong results for the financial year ending June 30th, especially given the continued economic effects of COVID-19 that have tested the resilience of every Fijian organization.

The Group achieved a solid 15% return on equity for the year and Tarte says this demonstrates the resilience of the business even during these difficult economic conditions.

He adds this result has enabled the Group to return total dividends to their shareholders of 4.5 cents per share for the year.

Tarte says their liquidity position remains strong, with the Group holding $117.9m in liquidity placement assets as at the year-end.

According to Tarte the Group is positioning itself for further growth as market conditions allow.

During the year KFL completed two private Corporate Bonds issues, with both issues closing fully subscribed, raising $20m in total.

He adds, looking forward to the new year ahead, the Group is committed to continuing to learn, understand, and adapt to the ‘new normal’.