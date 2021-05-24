KFL Group announces profit

Kontiki Finance Limited Group has recorded a net profit of $3.2m for the six months ending 31st December 2021.

It is down from $6.3m recorded for the same period the previous year.

Group Chair, Barry Whiteside says they’ve performed well in the first six months of the financial year, despite weak economic conditions.

Whiteside adds loan sales have been increasing in recent months, and they expect this growth to continue through 2022.

He adds the Group is well-positioned, as its cash at bank and liquidity placements grew to $105.7m which is adequate to meet the increasing demand for loans.

Whiteside says the future looks promising, with GDP forecast to grow back strongly with improving tourist arrivals, leading to the reinstatement of many jobs in the industry as well as other sectors of the economy.

The Group has declared an Interim Dividend of 1.5 cents per share.