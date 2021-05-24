KFC warns menu items missing due to supply issues

KFC has warned that supply chain issues are disrupting both their food and packaging stocks nationwide.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the fast-food chain said some items would not be available because there’s been “some disruption” over the last few weeks.

The statement did not mention which items on its menus have been affected or the reason for the disruption.

It said the situation is “not ideal” and that they were “working hard to keep things running smoothly”.

“Please be patient with our teams…they”re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption,” it continued.

The company did not say which of its restaurants would be affected.

The majority (80%) of KFC outlets are run on a franchise basis.

Replying to the tweet, customers said that there were no cups or lids on drinks.

It is not known how long the disruption will last.

It comes after a previous supply chain problem in 2018 when the company had to close 750 restaurants after a delivery contract with DHL led to shortages.

Disruptions across the food and delivery industries are currently being caused by a shortage of HGV drivers, with a combination of fewer drivers from EU member states post Brexit and enforced isolation with drivers being contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

The Road Haulage Association believes there is a shortfall of about 100,000 lorry drivers across the country.