Kava vendors urged to comply with safety and hygiene standards

A lot of Fijians have engaged in the sale of Kava during this difficult time but there have been instances where their business was short-lived.

Fiji Kava says it’s crucial for those aspiring entrepreneurs to understand the process involved in selling kava, with compliance to the food and safety standard.

General Manager Sales, George Kotobalavu says Kava is consumed widely and its quality should not be compromised.

He says consistency is key to maintaining such a business.

“We have seen and heard a lot of stories about small kava shacks selling their own grog or kava but some of them are short-lived because they are not familiar with how to process their kava in compliance with the food and safety standards. I think what’s most important is making sure that the proper standards in terms of hygiene and how the products are cleaned and packed – to make sure it meets the standards.”

Kotobalavu says grog sellers should ensure they sell good quality kava to the public especially those selling along the roadside.