Kava stakeholders chart a progressive path forward

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 11:40 am
National Kava Committee Members at the inaugural meeting.

An inaugural National Kava Committee meeting is underway in Suva.

This roundtable discussion will highlight challenges and market opportunities for Kava growers, retailers, and exporters in the region.

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says the government has worked tirelessly to establish stable markets in vibrant global economies.

Article continues after advertisement

“Kava has become a significant export commodity for markets such as the United States of America, New Zealand and other Pacific Island Countries.”

Kava compared to other crop commodities continues to grow and has contributed to an average of 16.3 percent of total agriculture Gross Domestic Product over the past four years and 42 percent of total crop GDP during the same period.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says $43.6 million worth of kava was exported in 2020.

“From 2016 to 2019, the volume of kava production continued to grow at an annual average rate of more than 12% despite several external shocks.”

Kava has become the primary source of income for thousands of families, and meetings like this will help the industry maintain its quality and ultimately the trading partners.

