Kava rakes in $42m last year

Kava is one of the substantial products in the export market, raking in $42 million last year alone.

Agriculture Minister Dr.Mahendra Reddy says this is followed by dalo, which rakes in $33 million, with turmeric being the third largest export commodity, raking in $22 million.

Dr.Reddy says turmeric and ginger became the third and fourth largest commodities, earning $22 million and $14 million, respectively.

“Number five is vegetables for the Australia and New Zealand markets and also other products. So we have a brand image in other countries’ markets, like Australia New Zealand, and US markets. “

Dr Reddy says there is a need for farmers to maintain the standard or further improve quality production to help meet the demands at the same time generate income for the economy.