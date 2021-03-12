Kava dealers urged to be honest

Local Kava dealers are urged to be honest with their business and avoid mixing kava from other countries in their product for export purposes.

Kava Korp Founder, John Sanday says they will continue to produce pure Fiji kava for overseas markets.

Kava Korp is a certified dealer and Sanday adds they continue to stand and promote Fijian made products, particularly kava.

“We stand by the fact that we are certified Fijian grown and we only produce Fijian grown.”

He highlighted that over 100 farmers supply kava to them and the quality has been commended by international markets.

“We have farmers from Gau Island, Lamiti and Vanuaso. We have another cluster of Naivucini and Nabobuco in Naitasiri. We have some farmers coming out of Namosi which we continue to work with in terms of lifting the quality and standard from the farm gates and also the farms.”

Sanday plans to engage relevant stakeholders to lobby an increase volume of kava exported or sent to our key markets, especially Australia.