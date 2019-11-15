Kasabias adopts FCCC for Voluntary Compliance

Hardware customers can expect major improvement in services of Kasabias Pte Limited.

They have become the latest company to sign up for the Voluntary Compliance Framework with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The signing will help Kasabias better comply with the FCCC act 2010.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham says the agreement ensures consumer rights are upheld and businesses become compliant.

He says there are over 4,000 businesses in the central division and it becomes difficult for FCCC to monitor compliance in all these businesses.

Abraham adds that with these businesses coming on board, FCCC’s work will become much easier.

On the other hand, Kasabias Pte Limited General Manager Ajay Chawla says they are delighted to come on board as this will enable their workers to be trained by FCCC.

Chawla believes this is a step in the right direction for their company.