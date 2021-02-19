Kadavu villagers venture into small boat business

More villagers in Kadavu are purchasing their own fiberglass boat and using it as a means to earn an income by transporting people wanting to travel across the islands.

The majority of the boat owners turned to the transporting business after their farms were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana last month.

Boat Owner Savenaca Taciqi says villagers depend on them for everyday travel and more people have shown interest in the business over the past few months.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a very difficult period for us here in the village so we have to think of other ways to make money. Having to transport people and other produce on my boat is turning out to be a good business and money earned helps with home expenses.”

Another Boat Owner Eroni Sukanaivalu says they earn more than enough in a day.

“I can earn more than $100 a day just by serving the people of Kadavu. We’re a group of islands so people travel every day and we help them get to their destination.”

Farmer Watisoni Vugona says he works with the boat owners to help transport his produce out to other islands and the services are crucial.

At Vunisea, there are more than 10 villagers who own small boats and many of them plan to venture into other business fields soon.