Kadavu shop adopts cashless payment system

Vunisea Village in Kadavu has become the first maritime island to adopt a cashless payment system through Vodafone’s M-PAiSA QR.

With no banks on the island and access to cash a challenge, the Advanced Shop in Vunisea is the first business to launch the system.

Shop Owner Viliame Naqelevuki says the Post Office has strict opening hours, and villagers usually struggled to obtain cash.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the new system will allow villagers to transact at their convenience.

“It’s about helping us manage our finances, making sure it’s secured and save costs. It will save your money, save your time and secure your money. No need to carry cash here and there.”

Vodafone’s Head of eCommerce, Shailendra Prasad, says the M-PAiSA QR system allows people on the island to access more services.

“Making sure that everybody moves together. Not one community in Viti Levu or Vanua Levu only is looked after while the rest of the people aren’t. So these services are very important.”

The Roko Tui Kadavu says they are fortunate to start off the initiative.

The system is an important part of digital finance infrastructure that can help villagers engage in an ever more digitized economy.