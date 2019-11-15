June Tourism earnings decline by over 99%

Fiji’s tourism earnings for the June quarter declined by over ninety-nine percent.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics the earnings for the quarter stood at $4.2 million.

The earnings was three hundred million dollars lower when compared to the March quarter.

Earnings from our major markets Australia was down by 99.8 percent as they contributed only half a million dollars, while New Zealanders contributed $0.3 million to the total.

Earnings from the US was down by 99.7 percent, while China contributed half a million dollars to the total.