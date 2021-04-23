Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose|Kioa Island on lockdown|Quality and price of PPE in question|Juice selling section at Suva market closed|Superfast testing machine to help MOH|Police remind Namaka residents to wear masks|B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts|Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|
Full Coverage

Business

Juice selling section at Suva market closed

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 12:01 pm

The Juice selling section at the Suva market has been closed for the duration of the lockdown in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

The Suva City Council says it has carried out an assessment of the juice selling section at the market and it shows that this is a high risk section.

The SCC says this was also discussed with the Ministry for Health and the juice stalls will be closed off during the lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

The City Council will continue to closely monitor activities and work with the Ministry of health and Police during this lockdown period.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.