Juice selling section at Suva market closed

The Juice selling section at the Suva market has been closed for the duration of the lockdown in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

The Suva City Council says it has carried out an assessment of the juice selling section at the market and it shows that this is a high risk section.

The SCC says this was also discussed with the Ministry for Health and the juice stalls will be closed off during the lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

The City Council will continue to closely monitor activities and work with the Ministry of health and Police during this lockdown period.