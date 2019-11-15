Home

Juice Fiji aims for U.S market

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 23, 2020 4:30 pm
Co-founder Panapasa Daunakamakama of Juice Fiji. [right].

Juice Fiji is now trying to tap into the U.S market.

Co-founder Panapasa Daunakamakama was present at a roundtable discussion at the U.S Embassy today and says since setting up about a year ago he has been trying to explore opportunities to export his product.

He highlighted that his product is now in almost ninety-percent of supermarkets in the country however, to venture into the overseas market would be a dream come true.

The roundtable was a great initiative as he was able to understand what the market demand is like.

“It’s a great platform for me, especially trying to get into the U.S market, it’s a very hard market to get into.”

Daunakamakama says he hopes to achieve the target in six months.

A challenge for Daunakamakama would be improving supply quantity but the young Fijian entrepreneur hopes to overcome this challenge in the near future.

