Business
Juice Fiji aims for U.S market
June 23, 2020 4:30 pm
Co-founder Panapasa Daunakamakama of Juice Fiji. [right].
Juice Fiji is now trying to tap into the U.S market.
Co-founder Panapasa Daunakamakama was present at a roundtable discussion at the U.S Embassy today and says since setting up about a year ago he has been trying to explore opportunities to export his product.
He highlighted that his product is now in almost ninety-percent of supermarkets in the country however, to venture into the overseas market would be a dream come true.
The roundtable was a great initiative as he was able to understand what the market demand is like.
“It’s a great platform for me, especially trying to get into the U.S market, it’s a very hard market to get into.”
Daunakamakama says he hopes to achieve the target in six months.
A challenge for Daunakamakama would be improving supply quantity but the young Fijian entrepreneur hopes to overcome this challenge in the near future.