Joji’s to open new outlet in Laucala

Joji’s, one of the popular eateries in Suva will open a new branch in Laucala Beach.

Work is underway at the new location in Challenge Plaza and the restaurant is expected to open in the next two weeks.

The restaurant will provide employment for 12 to 15 Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Joji’s, they had to close two of their restaurants, one in Suva and one in Nausori, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joji’s is well known for its tasty chili chicken and other Chinese dishes.