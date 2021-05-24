Home

Business

Joe Rogan pledges to try harder after Neil Young Spotify row

CNN NEWS
February 1, 2022 9:55 am

Joe Rogan has pledged to try harder to offer more balanced views on his podcast after he was criticised by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell for helping to spread COVID misinformation.

The Canadian musicians asked to have their music pulled from the streaming platform as a result.

Spotify has since said it is working to add advisory warnings to any podcast discussing COVID-19.

US broadcaster Rogan apologised to the company and vowed to do better.

In an almost 10-minute long Instagram video posted on Monday, Rogan said he would “try harder to get people with differing opinions on” on his show – which averages 11 million listeners per episode.

Much of the controversy regards two recent episodes of Rogan’s podcast, which featured the cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough and immunologist/virologist Dr Robert Malone.

 

