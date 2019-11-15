Job fears at Port Talbot over furnace plan

There are fears “thousands and thousands” of jobs could be at risk at Tata Steel in Port Talbot.

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock said reported plans to shut two blast furnaces and replace them with electric arc furnaces raised “massive questions” about the future of the steel industry.

But the Tata group said no decisions had been made and described the reports as “unsubstantiated speculation”.

The Community Union said it was seeking urgent clarification from the company.

Mr Kinnock said he had found out through newspaper reports that Tata Steel had reportedly pitched the plan to the UK government.

“What I would also say is the blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks are an absolutely vital part of primary steel making in Wales and in the UK, and if you don’t have those blast furnaces you’re not able – with an electric arc furnace model – to produce anything like the same quality and variations of steel.