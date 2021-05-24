Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine-year-old succumb to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|
Full Coverage

Business

Jetsetters hoping for good future

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 6, 2021 5:45 am

Business owners in Nadi are optimistic about the future following the easing of restrictions.

The Jetset town has been one of the hardest hit in the country after COVID-19 started affecting last year.

Vasaqa Productions Manager, Benjamin Hussein says they have seen a huge difference when more things opened up this week.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been a long while since we’ve had people to be able to come and sit down and enjoy the chow at our outlet that would mean more income and forgetting the business owners I think the people are tired of being at home all the time.”


Vasaqa Productions Manager, Benjamin Hussein

Businessman Suresh Prasad says the easing of measures is a ray of hope for traders.

“Nadi has a lot of dining spots where people can go out and enjoy their evening. All this was not happening all this time, a lot of businesses were desperately waiting for this.”


Businessman Suresh Prasad

Many restaurants and shop owners have endured struggles, trying to stay open as the country slowly turns towards recovery.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.