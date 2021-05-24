Jetsetters hoping for good future

Business owners in Nadi are optimistic about the future following the easing of restrictions.

The Jetset town has been one of the hardest hit in the country after COVID-19 started affecting last year.

Vasaqa Productions Manager, Benjamin Hussein says they have seen a huge difference when more things opened up this week.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been a long while since we’ve had people to be able to come and sit down and enjoy the chow at our outlet that would mean more income and forgetting the business owners I think the people are tired of being at home all the time.”



Vasaqa Productions Manager, Benjamin Hussein

Businessman Suresh Prasad says the easing of measures is a ray of hope for traders.

“Nadi has a lot of dining spots where people can go out and enjoy their evening. All this was not happening all this time, a lot of businesses were desperately waiting for this.”



Businessman Suresh Prasad

Many restaurants and shop owners have endured struggles, trying to stay open as the country slowly turns towards recovery.