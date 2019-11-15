Home

Business

Jet2 tells some holidaymakers in Spain to come home early

| @BBCWorld
July 31, 2020 5:57 am

Jet2 is contacting some customers on Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands to ask them to end their package holidays early, the BBC has learned.

Hundreds of customers have had flights back to the UK cancelled and been asked to return sooner than planned.

Jet2 said it cannot keep sending empty planes to pick up passengers on many different dates.

BBC correspondent Gavin Lee said he understands some families on Majorca refused to accept an early return.

He said travellers were informed of the changes via emails and text messages.

Jet2 told the BBC that flights and holidays to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza up to and including 9 August have been suspended.

This follows a decision to suspend all holidays and flights to destinations in mainland Spain – Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia – up to and including 16 August.

“We are operating empty outbound flights to pick up customers from these destinations up to and including 3 August, and we are contacting customers who are currently in these destinations to advise them of their options regarding flying back to the UK,” a Jet2 spokeswoman told the BBC.

“We appreciate that some of our package holiday customers were due to stay on holiday for longer than this and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“It is important to note that we are responding to a very fast-moving situation with updates coming from the government with little or no notice, and we have had to make decisions about our programme accordingly. We can assure these customers that we will be in touch with them to resolve any issues that they may have.”

