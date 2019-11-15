Jeff Bezos: World's richest man pledges $10bn to fight climate change

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has pledged $USD10bn to help fight climate change.

The world’s richest man said the money would finance work by scientists, activists and other groups.

He said he wants to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change.

Writing on his Instagram account, Bezos said the fund would begin distributing money this summer.

Bezos has an estimated net worth of more than $130bn, so the pledge represents almost 8% of his fortune.

Some Amazon employees have urged him to do more to fight climate change. There have been walkouts and some staff have spoken publicly.

The Seattle-based company is a neighbour of Microsoft, which in January unveiled a plan to become carbon negative by 2030.