Japan's economy slips into recession amid COVID-19 woes
May 18, 2020 4:26 pm
Japan has fallen into recession as the financial toll of the coronavirus continues to escalate.
The world’s third biggest economy shrank 3.4% in the first three months of 2020 compared to a year ago, its biggest slump since 2015.
The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the global economy with an estimated cost of up to $8.8tn (£7.1tn).
Last week, Germany slipped into recession as more major economies face the impact of sustained lockdowns.
Japan didn’t go into full national lockdown but issued a state of emergency in April severely affecting supply chains and businesses in the trade-reliant nation.