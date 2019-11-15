Home

Business

Japan's economy slips into recession amid COVID-19 woes

| @BBCWorld
May 18, 2020 4:26 pm
Japan has fallen into recession as the financial toll of the coronavirus continues to escalate.

Japan has fallen into recession as the financial toll of the coronavirus continues to escalate.

The world’s third biggest economy shrank 3.4% in the first three months of 2020 compared to a year ago, its biggest slump since 2015.

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the global economy with an estimated cost of up to $8.8tn (£7.1tn).

Last week, Germany slipped into recession as more major economies face the impact of sustained lockdowns.

Japan didn’t go into full national lockdown but issued a state of emergency in April severely affecting supply chains and businesses in the trade-reliant nation.

