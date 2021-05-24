Japan's economy bounced back ahead of the Olympics, data shows

Japan rebounded faster than expected from its pandemic-driven slump in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Official figures show the world’s third-largest economy grew at twice the rate forecast in April to June.

But analysts have warned growth will be modest this quarter after a state of emergency was reimposed to ease a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, new data also shows that the economic recovery of its larger neighbour, China, is losing steam.

Preliminary data show Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annualised 1.3% in the second quarter of the year. That came after a 3.7% slump in the previous three months.

The latest figures were far better than the expected gain of 0.7% and came as spending by individuals and businesses bounced back from the initial impact of the coronavirus.