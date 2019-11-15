Japanese investors encouraged to invest in Fiji

Japanese investments in Fiji over the past five years have been worth $4.5 million.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Industry and Trade Premila Kumar while opening the two-day 2020 Japan Trade and Investment Mission yesterday at the Japan-ICT Centre at the University of the South Pacific, Suva.

Kumar encouraged Japanese investors to consider outsourcing their business processes to Fiji thereby taking advantage of the infrastructure and talented workforce available.

The Minister also encouraged investors to partner with the municipal councils on a number of development projects.

Meanwhile, two-way trade between Fiji and Japan in 2018 was approximately $428.2 million, out of which Fijian exports to Japan accounted for $161.5 million while imports from Japan were around $266.6 million, resulting in trade deficit of $105.1 m.