January tourism bookings positive

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 4:15 pm
Fiji expects more than 55, 000 visitors next month alone

Fiji expects more than 55, 000 visitors next month alone says Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya.

He adds, in 2022 Fiji’s international visitor arrivals are expected to reach 50 percent of the pre-pandemic numbers.

This equates to around half a million visitors baring any difficulties says Koya.

The Minister says they remain optimistic about the year ahead, as many destinations including some of Fiji’s major competitors are still not open to travelers.

“We see this as an opportunity to regain our lost market share and since re-opening, we have been doing a great job in accommodating our visitors etc, and making them feel safe.”

Koya adds the Ministry is also mindful of the new emerging variants of coronavirus and the vaccination coverage.

“At the same time we also mindful of the fact that we must keep everybody home safe at all times we must continue to observe all the necessary protocols etc in place – that also plays a very important part of our economic recovery – that we keep our population safe and economy churning at home”.

He says with tourism gradually increasing, other sectors of the economy are also picking up.

Fiji’s tourism sector contributes 40 percent to the GDP and provides employment to thousands of people.

