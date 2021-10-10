Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Business

Jamie Dimon says worst of pandemic may soon be over

BBC NEWS
October 14, 2021 10:03 am

PMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not known for mincing words or hiding his emotions. So the fact that the leader of America’s largest bank sounds very upbeat about the health of the US economy is noteworthy.

Dimon said he is not worried about the possibility of inflation heating up in the next few months during a call with reporters about JPMorgan Chase’s third quarter earnings Wednesday.

He bluntly said “that’s life” and added that the fact that we’re even talking about inflation is a good thing because it’s a sign that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite Delta variant fears, may soon be over.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should all thank our lucky stars,” Dimon told reporters about his expectation that the US may soon be turning a corner with regards to Covid-19 cases.

Dimon even dismissed worries about all the headlines regarding supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic.

“There’s a very good chance that a year from now that we won’t be talking about supply chains at all,” Dimon said.

The issue is a major headache for retailers and shippers right now though. President Biden is even meeting with executives from Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) WeDimon also shrugged off concerns about the rising number of people quitting their jobs, noting that wages are going up for workers — a positive for the economy.

Investors seem less optimistic though. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares 2% Wednesday morning…although they remain up almost 30% so far this year.

Shares of big banking rivals Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have all surged this year too. Those banks will each report their third quarter results later this week.

Banks have benefited from hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon start to cut back on, or taper, its bond purchases. That should lead to higher long-term interest rates, which would boost lending profits for banks.

JPMorgan Chase Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told reporters that loan growth was starting to pickup and that credit quality remains strong. He said those trends should continue as “we approach what we hope is the tail end of the pandemic.”

But Barnum did not seem worried about the possibility that higher rates will slow down the red hot housing market. He said during the press call that while rising rates could lead to a slowdown in mortgage refinancing, this year is still on target to be the biggest year ever for new home loans.

“The impact of the taper and higher rates shouldn’t be a source of major concern for the housing market,” Barnum said. But he noted that soaring home prices are making it harder for many to afford a house. dnesday to talk about it.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.