Business

Jaguar Land Rover to suspend output due to chip shortage

BBC
April 23, 2021 11:04 am
The Castle Bromwich site, near Birmingham, is one of two factories to shut temporarily. [Source: BBC]

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is shutting its two main car factories temporarily due to a shortage of computer chips.

The difficulties at Britain’s biggest carmaker echo similar problems at other manufacturers, including Ford, who have been hit by a global shortage of chips.

JLR said there would be a “limited period” of closure at its Halewood and Castle Bromwich sites from Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

A mixture of strong demand and Covid shutdowns at chipmakers has also hit phone, TV and video games companies.

Tata-owned JLR said in a statement: “We have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that our Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday 26th April.

The Castle Bromwich factory makes the Jaguar XE, XF and F-Type models, and employs about 1,900 people. Halewood makes the Range Rover, Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport, and has about 4,000 workers.

