Jack's of Fiji opens new surf shop 

Jack’s of Fiji continues to invest in the economy, opening up a new surf shop in Port Denarau.

Senior Executive Nikul Khatri said it is also an investment of $250,000 which has created six new jobs.

Khatri says this basically indicates they have confidence in the economy.

“Yeah, it’s been a very difficult time, but we have confidence in our people and we have confidence in the momentum right now with borders opening and coming out of this pandemic.”

Just recently, Jacks of Fiji opened a new branch in Tavua, while a few months back, they launched the Drua shop in Port Denarau.