It’s difficult to track records of registered agents: REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board is finding difficulty in tracking the records of registered agents.

The REALB confirms they are investigating some complaints and have forwarded cases to the Criminal Investigations Department and Financial Intelligence Unit for further action.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says there have been instances where agents received money in advance from clients which were deposited in their individual accounts.

“When a proper purchaser wishes to buy a property definitely they have to pay upfront deposit so that money should not be kept by the agent unless they have a separate trust account. He or she cannot put the money into their personal account so that is one of the issues that came up.”

Dr Hassan has confirmed that they have forwarded several complaints of such nature to the CID and the FIU.

“They cannot do that and they should not do that. If any of the agents do put money in their personal account then they are committing an offense. Sometime back an agent had put money in her personal account and the matter has been referred to the police department.”

REALB says a large percentage of country’s wealth is tied up in the real estate and all parties dealing with this important sector must act wisely.