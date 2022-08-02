ITGalax Solutions awarded $100,000

Representatives from the five winning teams at the Pacific Islands FINTECH Challenge in Singapore. [Photo Supplied]

Local company, ITGalax Solutions collected $100,000 after being named as one of five winning teams at the Pacific Islands Fintech Innovation Challenge in Singapore last Friday.

The company will work with the Fiji Development Bank to address challenges in servicing customers by streamlining and automating customer service enquiries.

Another winning team, mHITS Limited from Australia will be working closely with Vodafone Fiji over the next 12 months to implement a digital payment solution, with support from the United Nations Capital Development Fund’s Pacific Digital Economy Programme.

Vodafone Fiji Head of Corporate Affairs and eCommerce, Shailendra Prasad says the company is continuously exploring new opportunities for continued growth.

He says the pandemic proved that digital financial services are critical to ensure trade and commerce continue, inward remittances continue to flow, digitalization is fast-tracked and the importance of innovation in this space to build resilience in the economy.

Meanwhile, another Australian company, Windcave will assist the HFC Bank in implementing merchant payment solutions that enable both online e-Commerce payments and in-person transactions, settled in an account with local partner banks.

The FINTECH Challenge is an initiative of the UNCDF’s Pacific Digital Economy Programme (PDEP) and was held in collaboration with the Market Development Facility and the Asian Development Bank.