It will take days for Labasa to recover: Kholi

It will take several days for Labasa to return to normal says Special Administrator Ami Kohli.

Speaking to FBC News, Kohli says it’s devastating to see the damage that flooding has caused in Labasa Town.

Kholi is in town today speaking to business owners and assessing the extent of damage.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while structures were not affected, goods in shops and supermarkets have been spoilt.

According to Kholi, the last big flood was in 2003 and it took them two weeks to return to normal.

He says this time around, he hopes businesses will be fully operational in lesser time.

All the shops on the ground floor along Main Street have been affected by the flooding on Sunday.