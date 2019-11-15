Home

It will be a devastating week for the US economy

CNN
April 1, 2020 10:42 am
The economy is cratering deeper than we have seen in our lifetimes. [Source: CNN]

The economy is cratering deeper than we have seen in our lifetimes.

Layoffs are coming so quickly, the state unemployment offices can’t keep up.

Banks are flooded with calls about upcoming mortgage and loan payments.

Downtowns are deserted, malls are closed, bars are empty, and airplanes are grounded.

A sudden stop in the economy so severe, Goldman Sachs economists now forecast real GDP growth of negative 9% in the first quarter and down an astonishing 34% in the second. Economists at

Goldman Sachs expect the economy to recover mid-year with a 19% gain in the third quarter.

The biggest economy in the world has stopped. The demise is so swift, it hasn’t been reflected yet in the monthly data.

Consider Tuesday morning’s consumer confidence report a bit of nostalgia. It will likely show consumers’ confidence commensurate with a healthy economy.

Friday’s monthly jobs report will barely begin to reflect the devastating fallout in the jobs market. (Possibly the first month of net jobs losses in a decade, but not the earthquake the weekly data are showing.)

The survey period was the second week in March, a time when Americans were just waking up to the threat of the virus and social distancing had not yet been implemented.

